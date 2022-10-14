TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – On October 14, legislators met at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico to hear an update on its facilities, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state, and when Virgin Galactic flights will start back up.

Spaceport America is an agency of the state government that leases out to space companies like Virgin Galactic. It costs taxpayers about $4M a year to operate.

Representative Mo Maestas says building the spaceport itself was a lot of money but it’ll pay off in the end. He said, “The building of the spaceport took a lot of money, but so do airports. It’s essentially a public airport for spaceships. So the building of the spaceport was a couple 100 million dollars, which was a lot of money, but it’s starting to pay off with these space companies coming in.”

The current NMSA budget is about $10.8M per year with customer revenue providing around $6.9M. There are a number of capital outlay projects that are in progress right now – including vertical launch area improvements, infrastructure upgrades, a viewing lot, and more.

When it comes to economic impact – it’s estimated that the spaceport has created more than 500 new jobs with an estimated payroll of more than $34M.

Representative Maestas – who’s on the Economic Policy Committee – believes the southern part of the state will see more money as spaceport customers spend on hotels, food, and other local items. “The real economic ripple effect will occur around tier C around Las Cruces. You know, tourists come when it becomes a tourist attraction and you know, the building hotels and things of that nature so, so it’s still a ways to go but it’s really helping the local economy down here and it can only grow,” Representative Maestas shared.

The executive director of Spaceport America says the agency will continue working closely with Virgin Galactic. Right now, engine testing is being done at Spaceport America and they’re getting ready to do a vertical launch in November. According to the presentation, operations for space flights by Virgin Galactic will start again in 2023.