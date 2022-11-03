NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Legal assistance is becoming more available. New Mexicans will now have more access to legal resources.
People can now visit the State Library website to access information on civil legal topics. They can also get access to more programs, and webinars.
About 100 libraries across the state will also be able to guide people to resources.
The additional access is made possible by the Access to Justice Commission, which was established nearly 20 years ago to improve civil legal assistance for residents.