NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans trying to shake an old criminal record can learn more about the process during an event next month. Courts across the state along with New Mexico legal aid, are holding a free expungement teleclinic on August 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People trying to have a charge or conviction dropped from their record, can speak to an attorney at the event. They can learn whether they are eligible and what steps to take next. Participants need to register by July 31.

There are four categories of records eligible for expungement:

Records involving a criminal charge resulting from identity theft

Records related to a charge that did not result in a conviction

Records relating to a charge that resulted in a conviction

Automatic expungement of certain marijuana-related charges.

There are three ways to apply for Teleclinic:

You can simply click here to access an online application

You can send an email to legalclinics@nmlegalaid.org

Finally, you can apply by telephone at 1-877-266-9861.

The New Mexico Criminal Records Expungement Act went into effect in January 2020.