NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It appears New Mexico has lost out on federal funds to create a hydrogen hub. The state partnered with Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming seeking a $1.25B grant from the United States Department of Energy.

Friday morning, the energy department revealed the seven recipients and the four-state group was not on the list. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she’s disappointed by the decision but remains committed to hydrogen. “The mountain west, with the lead of New Mexico, we have all the right geology. My gut tells me, their sense was, we could do it without them,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

In a statement, the governor also said: