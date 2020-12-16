New Mexico leads nation in pecan and chile production

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico led the nation in chile and pecan production last year. The final statistics showed New Mexico produced 87 million pounds of pecans with a value of $165.1 million.

The chile crop was more than 63,075 tons, providing a value of $50 million. In total, New Mexico’s agriculture industry was valued at $3.44 billion which is a 7.6% growth from 2018.

Data from the Department of Agriculture showed slight declines in production for both crops, but the state still maintained its spot as the top producer of both in the United States.

Photo Gallery