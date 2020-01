LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico continues to lead the nation in pecan production.

The U.S. Agriculture Department predicted the state would produce $97 million pounds of pecans in 2019. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the New Mexico Pecan Growers Association says we likely fell just short of the estimate.

But they believe New Mexico was still the top spot for pecans for a second straight year. Before 2018, the last time our state was the largest pecan producer was 2006.