NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy (LEA) holds regular board meetings to look into cases in which the police need to be policed themselves. The academy hears cases involving officers who have had complaints filed against them by the representative agency.

LEA board members decide which law enforcement employees will have their misconduct report dismissed, their certification revoked, or their duty suspended for a period of time. On Wednesday, June 14, 26 police officers across different agencies learned their fate.

Police lapel video from an incident involving Albuquerque Police Department (APD) detective Jerry Arnold. He fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief. An internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place, and Arnold was fired from the department. But on Wednesday, the LEA board dismissed his officer misconduct report.

Lamarcus Stallings, the APD officer facing charges for sending lewd pictures to a minor in June 2021, will serve a 24-month suspension, which was part of an accepted settlement agreement.

APD also fired Quan La after he was accused of shooting at a man who threw rocks at him during a foot pursuit; the officer shot him in the arm. LEA members agreed to dismiss La’s misconduct report.

Some officers got more serious consequences than others. Johnny Garcia was fired from APD after accusations surfaced that he raped a woman at the Sunport while on duty. A jury found him not guilty, but the LEA decided to revoke his law enforcement certification – putting an end to his law enforcement career in the state of New Mexico.

Four officers in total had their law enforcement certifications revoked. Those officers can make an appeal to a district court judge. Ten of the 26 on the list had their cases dismissed. Others received suspensions varying from eight hours to 180 hours.