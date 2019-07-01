New Mexico laws taking effect July 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several new state laws are going into effect Monday.

Among them are taxes on vehicle sales which will rise by 33%, background checks will be required for nearly all firearm purchases and smaller public restrooms will become gender-neutral. The state is also raising its salaries and channeling more money toward public education initiatives to help at-risk students.

Also, according to the Albuquerque Journal, statewide gross receipts tax of 5.125% will be imposed on out-of-state online sales to New Mexicans