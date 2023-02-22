NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State lawmakers will put their political differences aside for a good cause. They’re planning to have a little fun on a hardwood floor.

Members of the House and Senate will go head to head for the annual “Hoops 4 Hope” charity basketball game. It will be held on March 9 at the Santa Fe Indian School.

Donations will be collected to support patients at UNM’s Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC).

“We appreciate the support of our state lawmakers who participate in the game every year,” said UNM CCC Director-CEO Yolanda Sanchez. “This game and fundraiser provide a crucial source of support for our patients and their loved ones, and it helps us provide the best, most compassionate care to all New Mexicans.”

Over the last 18 years, the game has raised more than $300,000 dollars.