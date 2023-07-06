NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) are among the politicians once again supporting legislation to try to expand an existing compensation program to include New Mexicans who worked with uranium or lived near atomic test sites. The idea has been brought to Congress year after year without being approved by both the House and Senate.

The idea is to expand the scope of the federal Radiation Exposure and Compensation Act (RECA), which helps provide financial compensation for some people who were impacted by the U.S.’s legacy of atomic weapons research. Last year, an effort to extend the sunset date of RECA was successful, but efforts to include more New Mexicans in the compensation have not been successful.

“Last year’s victory to extend RECA showed the bipartisan support behind this effort. Now it’s time to build on that momentum and continue our movement for justice and compensation for New Mexico’s downwinders and uranium workers,” Sen. Luján said in a press release. “Through no fault of their own, these workers and nearby communities were exposed to radiation as part of our national defense effort, impacting generations to come without providing the same relief available to other communities included under RECA. That’s why I’m reintroducing bipartisan legislation to strengthen and expand RECA to do right by all of those who sacrificed in service of our national security.”

Members of the affected community have called for help.

“There have been 29 [family members] who have had cancer and nine who live with radiation exposure diseases,” Bernice Gutierrez, a Member of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, a group impacted by nuclear testing, told New Mexico’s legislators in 2022. “My husband is a cancer survivor, and his family of nine children, five have had cancer and one thyroid disease. As evidenced by the above information, it’s extremely difficult to believe this is a normal occurrence in families.”