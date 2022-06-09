NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking ahead of tonight’s January 6th committee hearing.

“It’s crucial that the American people actually know the truth about what happened on January 6th. And that those who are responsible are held accountable. And that’s what these committee hearings are all about. That’s what tonight is about,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan provided a statement saying in part, “The truth always comes out in the end. What happened on January 6 cannot ever be forgotten, nor our democracy be taken for granted.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell and Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich for their thoughts, they did not respond. A spokesperson for Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said they were working to send a statement but it did not arrive by deadline.