New Mexico lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico lawmakers are reacting to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Senator Tom Udall says while unfortunate, the House must begin the process to try and uncover any possible abuses of power. Representative Ben Ray Lujan says the president’s actions have been unprecedented and wrong.

Representative Deb Haaland supports the impeachment inquiry stating in a press release, “The most recent revelations not only risk the integrity of our elections, but also threaten national security. We must get to the bottom of this, so that the American people know the truth”. However, Representative Xochitl Torres Small does not.

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce stated in a press release, “Today’s announcement makes it clear, Democrats have a singular focus on impeaching the President. The President has been clear about his call with Ukraine and will release the transcript tomorrow.”

The House of Representatives is making the right decision by opening an impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/kqaUFZrsKY — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) September 24, 2019