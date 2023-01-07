NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Congressional Delegation said the US government should make changes to rules proposed for processing damage claims from the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.

The delegation sent a letter to FEMA this week, saying many residents in the impoverished rural areas are still reeling from the emotional, financial, and physical toll of the historic wildfire sparked by forest managers.

Congress has approved nearly $4 billion for victims of the 2022 fire so far, and state officials have acknowledged the recovery process will be long and challenging.

The Attorney General’s Office has also called for changes to the proposed rules.