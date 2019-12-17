Live Now
New Mexico lawmakers meet with President Trump

WASHINGTON (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are meeting with the president to talk about growing New Mexico’s economy.

House Republican Floor Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia was part of a roundtable discussion at the White House on Monday to discuss how federal and state governments can help streamline the process for businesses, especially those in the field of energy development. That includes reducing unnecessary regulations, duplicative permitting and red tape.

Townsend says he’ll be introducing some of these measures in the upcoming legislative session.

