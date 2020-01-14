New Mexico lawmakers look to regulate fracking, pesticides

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to put a moratorium on fracking permits in the state. Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez has introduced a bill in the upcoming legislative session to not only halt the issuance of new permits, but to create reporting requirements.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns about the practice, which involves injecting water at high pressures into rocks to extract oil and gas. The senator wants state agencies to better study and report the impacts before allowing any new permits.

Another state lawmaker has filed a bill joining the movement to ban a dangerous pesticide. Rep. Damon Ely wants to make it illegal for anyone to distribute or deliver chlorpyrifos.

A number of states have recently banned the chemical’s use because it’s been linked to serious health effects, especially in children. The European Union has also enacted a ban that took effect this year.

The bill has been introduced for the upcoming legislative session.