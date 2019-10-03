New Mexico lawmaker to propose college athlete endorsement bill similar to CA

(KRQE)- A New Mexico lawmaker says he plans to propose a student-athlete bill similar to California’s which allows college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports state Senator Mark Moores wants to introduce legislation that would allow college athletes to earn money from endorsements. Earlier this week, California’s governor signed the Fair Pay to Play Act which is set to take effect on January 1, 2023.

In order for the proposed bill to be in the next legislative session, which is only 30-days long, the governor would have to put the issue on the call. The governor’s office tells the New Mexican they have yet to decide to do so.