NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich called for his colleagues to pass a bipartisan gun control bill. “We can never offer enough words to heal the grieving families all across our country who have lost their sons and daughters, their brothers and sisters, and their fathers and mothers to gun violence. But what we can do—by voting to pass this legislation in the Senate—is to honor their memory,” said Sen. Heinrich.

He was among those negotiating the framework for the Safer Communities Act which would expand background checks for people under 21, give up to ten business days to review juvenile and mental health records, and provide money for states to enact red flag laws.

In his remarks, Senator Heinrich said New Mexico has one of the highest rates of gun deaths in the country. He pointed out four shootings at New Mexico schools in Aztec, Deming, and Albuquerque. He also referred to last year’s shooting near Deming that killed New Mexico State Police Darian Jarrott. Senator Heinrich said that the shooter, Omar Felix Cueva, had an extensive criminal history but had a gun given to him by his wife.

The Senator added the bipartisan bill would close that so-called “boyfriend loophole.”