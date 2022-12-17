NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Groups of kids got to check some things off their Christmas list thanks to local law enforcement agencies. At least four agencies were involved in a shop with a cop event this weekend.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, and Albuquerque police partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods for their shop with a cop event Saturday.

A total of 50 kids received a $125 gift card from the sporting goods store and got to pick out Christmas gifts with officers. They also got a free lunch and a food box to take home to their families.

Kids in Gallup also got to do some Christmas shopping with first responders today.

Gallup police shared photos on Facebook of their own shop with a cop event.

Kids got to pick out gifts and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Grinch even made an appearance, but police said he was quickly apprehended, so the kids could have a happy holiday season.