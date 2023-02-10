NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Celinda Lara, 35, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. February 5, 2023 near 5106 4th St. BCSO says she is known to frequent the area of Central Ave. and Coors Blvd.

Lara is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket. BCSO says Lara is not compliant with her medication and they are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at (505) 798-7000.