NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases.

Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the NCIC database. The FBI says making sure everyone is on the same page will help close more cases and close them quicker. “Today’s training is to make sure that everything we’re doing related to NCIC is being done on the same page,” Special Agent in Charge, FBI Albuquerque Office, Raul Bujanda said.

Bujanda says once everyone is connected on that front, they can launch off of that to focus on the investigations part of the cases. These training sessions are scheduled to be held annually.