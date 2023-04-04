NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Homeowners and business owners who make their buildings more energy efficient can apply for tax credits from the state. And now, there’s an online portal to streamline the process.

New Mexico taxpayers who installed things like ground-source heat pumps, energy-efficient windows and doors, or electric vehicle charging equipment may be eligible for the Sustainable Building Tax Credits. There are credits for updating existing residences and credits for commercial renovation and new projects, according to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department.

To start an application to receive credits, New Mexicans can use the online portal at this link. Instructions and a checklist of necessary documentation can be found online as well.

There is a limit to the number of credits the state can offer each year. So, if you want to apply, the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recommends you do so as soon as possible.

The credits are available for construction updates that began in 2021 or more recently. For new construction projects, the project must be from 2022 or more recently.