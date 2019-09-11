New Mexico launches Online Dispute Resolution program

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new service is making it easier for New Mexicans to handle debt collectors.

The Online Dispute Resolution program allows people facing debt-related lawsuits to handle them through a website instead of going to court.

You can use it if, say, your bank is suing you over credit card debt, or a hospital is seeking payment for overdue bills. The parties can exchange offers and negotiate a settlement, all online and without lawyers.

“It’s also an opportunity to hear from the other side and perhaps, come to a resolution without having to take time off work, find parking,” Judge Jane Levy said.

The free service was rolled out statewide this month. For more information, click here.

