ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is providing a boost to Native American filmmakers. The Native American Filmmakers Grant Fund is now in effect.

It was spearheaded by Sen. John Pinto before his death. It provides $100,000 to be used toward any aspect of production.

It’s awarded in $5,000 increments to individual filmmakers in an effort to help them get their projects off the ground. Applicants must be a registered member of one of the tribes or pueblos in New Mexico.