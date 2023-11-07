NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials launched a campaign aimed at protecting New Mexico’s homeless and vulnerable Native American populations. The campaign is called “Don’t Be Taken For a Ride” and is a joint effort between the Attorney General’s office and the Human Service Department.

They say New Mexicans, and especially Native Americans, are being lured into vehicles with the promises of drugs, shelter, or treatment. They are then transported to illegitimate treatment facilities in Arizona as part of a Medicaid scam. Officials said anyone aware of suspicious behavior can report it using the 988 crisis hotline.