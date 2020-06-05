New Mexico Land Office approves leases for new wind farm project

Live Now
Dr. David Scrase to give New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State Land Office has approved a series of five leases for a proposed wind farm. The Western Spirit Wind project will span nearly 26 square miles in Torrance and Lincoln Counties.

Pattern Renewables 2 LP was the winning bidder in a February public auction for the right to develop 16,442 acres of land in Torrance and Lincoln Counties. The company paid the State Land Office $395,000 as a up-front bonus bid as a requirement of the public auction.

The company was also required to provide bonding coverage for the eventual decommissioning of the wind turbines. The Land Office estimates that the minimum revenue to New Mexico public schools will be over $16 million during the life of the project.

Twenty-nine or more wind turbines will be built for the project and will generate at least 76 megawatts of wind energy annually which is enough to power 15,000 homes annually.

