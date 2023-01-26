ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A company that works in graphics and visualization technologies, AMD, has been awarded a contract with Sandia National Laboratories. They will be working in support of the nation’s stockpile stewardship mission.

The stockpile mission is an initiative to make sure nuclear weapons stay secure and the quantity and quality of the weapons remain at appropriate levels. According to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), most of the stockpiled weapons were created in the 1950s and 1960s.

Sandia, Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and AMD will be working together for the stockpile mission.

“AMD is excited to collaborate with the pioneering researchers and scientists at Sandia, Lawrence Livermore and Los Alamos National Laboratories,” said Alan Lee, corporate vice president and head of research and advanced development at AMD. “We will work together to explore integration of advanced memory technologies into future systems, leveraging our track record of collaboration and co-design with the NNSA laboratories and AMD’s active leadership in the Joint Electron Devices Engineering Council standards organization.”

NNSA’s Advanced Simulation and Computing (ASC) program will be sponsoring the work with Sandia, Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and AMD through the Advanced Memory Technology program.

“The goal for ASC’s Advanced Memory Technology projects is to develop technologies that will have an impact on future computer system architectures for our complex modeling and simulation workloads,” said ASC Program Director Thuc Hoang. “We have selected projects that will have the potential to deliver more than 40 times the application performance of our forthcoming NNSA exascale systems.”

Together, the groups will research and develop memory technologies for simulating and computing applications for the mission.