New Mexico labor market still challenging; economic conditions seeing some improvement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ Economic Research and Analysis Unit published its Labor Market Review for June of 2020. The report contains data on the labor force, jobs, and unemployment for statewide and substate employment and unemployment estimates. New Mexico had an unemployment rate of 8.3% for the month of June down from April’s high unemployment rate of 11.9%. New Mexico’s unemployment rate was 9.1% in May 2020 and 4.9% in June 2019.

However, New Mexico continues to fare better than the national unemployment rate. In June the rate was 11.1% with the rate, just a year ago, it was 3.7%.

New Mexico Data Focus: Unemployment Insurance Claimants

The report says New Mexico lost 59,400 jobs between June 2020 and June 2019. That’s a 7.0% decline in year-over-year non-farm employment. Three states in the western region had the same or higher drops: Wyoming at -7.0%, California at -10.0%, and Nevada -10.2%. Utah dropped 2.8% and Arizona, 3.3%.

The review says more men than women in New Mexico are unemployed. The youngest age groups were the hardest hit with 21.2% of 16 to 19-year-olds out of work and 10.8% of 20 to 24-year-olds.

Unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.3% in Harding County to a high of 13.2% in Luna County. Taos and San Juan were the other hardest-hit counties at 11.8% and 11.3% respectively.

MSA unemployment rates ranged from 8.8% in Las Cruces to 11.3% in Farmington. Santa Fe’s MSA unemployment rate was 9.5% while Albuquerque’s was 8.9%. Albuquerque also was the only MSA to see a lower unemployment rate in June compared to May. The other three DMAs got worse.

The only industry sectors to add jobs compared to June 2019 were construction, educational services, and Federal government. All nine major industry sectors were down year over year. Leisure and Hospitality were the worst hit at 24.6% with a loss of 11,200 jobs.

However, the data is much better than May, where there was a nearly 40% drop and 40,000 jobs lost in the Albuquerque MSA alone. Other Services dropped 12% with a loss of 1,500 jobs and information declined 10% and 600 jobs. Four sectors in the Albuquerque MSA lost over 2,000 jobs in June: Trade/Transportation/Utilities (2,600), Professional and Business Services (2,100), Education and Health Services (2,000) and Government (2,100)

The New Mexico Economic Development Department’s Job Training Incentive Program approved almost $1.1 million in funding to create 39 jobs and two intern positions. Four Albuquerque based companies are recipients: Boeing with 22 jobs, BioFlyte with ten jobs and one intern, Build With Robots with four jobs, and Xbow Launch Systems with three jobs and an intern.

Job Gains:

Amazon will open a fulfillment center in Albuquerque by the end of next year, employing 1,000 full time workers with a minimum wage of $15 per hour

ClearSky Health’s rehab hospital in Rio Rancho, scheduled to open in late fall, will employ 100

Job Losses: