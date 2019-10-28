New Mexico kids invent special harness for kitten

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of kids has built a unique invention to help an injured kitten recover from a severed spine.

According to the Taos News, two boys last month found the injured kitten, now named Tiny Tim, in a box near the Dixon Post Office. Judy Pearson with the nonprofit Dixon Animal Protection Society took the kitten home and sought out help in building a contraption that could support Tiny Tim’s back and hips.

About 15 kids who participate in the library’s Science Saturday Club came up with the resulting harness and wheels made with a 3D printer at the library.