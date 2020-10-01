New Mexico joins nationwide effort to stop precious metals dealers in scheme targeting elderly investors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Securities Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department announced Wednesday that it is participating in a nationwide enforcement action to

stop a fraudulent precious metals scheme that has solicited $185 million from at least 1,600

seniors and other investors according to a news release.

According to the same news release, the New Mexico Securities Division joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and 29 states in filing a complaint in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleging Metals.com and Barrick Capital Inc. defendants solicited $185 million from seniors and other vulnerable investors by touting precious metals at grossly inflated prices that were not disclosed.

“The defendants had a reckless disregard for the truth by failing to disclose that virtually every

investor lost the majority of their funds in the investments the firm was peddling,” Superintendent

Marguerite Salazar said in the same news release. “They capitalized on investor fear of market instability and economic uncertainty. Investors suffered substantial losses from retirement savings by relying on the false representations made by the defendants and their sales representatives.”

According to a complaint the defendants are accused of using unsolicited calls,

television, radio, and social media advertisements meant to “instill fear in elderly and

retirement-aged investors and build trust with investors based on representations of political or

religious affinity.”

The Securities Division says they encourage investors to call the New Mexico Securities Division if they suspect they have been targeted by similar precious metals investment schemes at 1-800-704-5533.