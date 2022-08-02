NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is joining 49 other AGs with a single goal: cut down on illegal robocalls. The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is targeting telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the US.
These companies are legally obligated to confirm whether or not a call is legitimate. Currently, the task force is investigating 20 companies for failing to do this. Last year alone, scam calls cost Americans nearly $30 billion.