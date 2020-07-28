New Mexico is one of the 30 states warning of seeds coming from China

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of 30 states where people have received a package of mysterious seeds in the mail from China. Now the New Mexico Agriculture Department has issued a warning about the seeds.

“As of right now we had roughly 30 reports come in, we’re still calling some folks back” said Katey Laney with the New Mexico Agriculture Department.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture said over the last month they have received reports from all over the state. Some of the seeds have been mailed in white packages displaying Chinese lettering and the words “China Post”. Others such as those mailed to people in Ohio have been sent in yellow envelopes. None of these packages have been ordered.

“Alot of the cases that appears that the seeds was unconsolidated so they hadn’t made a request fo the seeds” said Katey.

Katey Laney, The Assistant Division Director of the Agriculture Productions Services said the U. S. Agriculture Department’s is working with the U. S. Customs to investigate.

“Their concerns are very similar to our concerns in that they don’t know what they have gotten, they are apprehensive to plant seeds that has no indication as to what it is, cause these, so far what we have seen as they arrive in undisclosed packaging sometimes labeled as jewelry or electronic components,” said Katey.

The New Mexico Agriculture Department are asking people not to plant them. Also would like anyone who gets a package to notify their department. Officials don’t know if the seeds carry any disease or bring an invasive species into New Mexico.

“Them being unknown seeds were, of course, concerned with the introduction of noxious weed or pest and of course concerned for plant diseases new and unknown plant diseases that these seeds may harbor, and we don’t know that without further investigation.

To report any mysterious package or seeds you are asked to contact the Agriculture Department by email to NMAGSEC@NMDA.NMSU.EDU or by calling 575-646-3007.

