ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The agency overseeing New Mexico’s insurance agency is operating again after a crippling cyberattack but some of its systems remain out of service. The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance announced Thursday that the office is up and running. Their staff can use email but their phone system and website are still down.

For nearly two weeks, the office has been dealing with the fallout from the attack which News 13 learned was a ransomware attack. In a statement, the office said forensic experts and law enforcement are still investigating.