New Mexico hunters survive grizzly bear attack in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico bow hunters were attacked by a grizzly bear in Montana. Their identities remain a mystery, but they told people in Montana about what they came face to face with and why it’s so important to be prepared.

Dressed in hospital clothes, on Monday two men walked into the Shedhorn Sport Store in Great Falls, Montana.

“They said they had just been involved in a bear attack,” Terri James said.

Terri James, who works at the store, says staff had a lot of questions for the two men.

“The one guy had been stitched up, so we asked what the deal was. They needed some clothes,” she said.

The men said they were from New Mexico, but she can’t recall exactly where. They were bow hunting in the Western Gravelly Mountains looking for elk when they were attacked.

“They were going down the trail, and they said all of the sudden the bear got 20 feet in front of them, stood up out of the grass, and charged them,” James said.

It was a grizzly bear. One of the men shared a picture of his injuries with James. It was taken right after the attack.

“Fairly often around here with bow hunting, because they’re camo’ed up and they’re very quiet, so they end up surprising bears,” James said.

James said they tried to get every detail about what happened from the men to help warn others.

“They guys just kept repeating over and over that they were so glad they had their bear spray, because that was the only thing that got him to turn around,” she said.

Another hunter was injured by a grizzly bear later Monday evening about a mile away from where those New Mexicans were attacked. Game and Fish is investigating to see if it was the same bear.