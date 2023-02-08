ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Humane Association of New Mexico received a $100,000 grant. The funds were a part of the Petco Love Stories campaign.

The campaign gives money to animal welfare organizations, while also celebrating successful adoption stories.

Animal Humane New Mexico had adopters share their adoption stories and how their pets positively impact their lives.

On Wednesday, officials recognized Carol who adopted “Treetop” back in 2021.

“Carol had lost her husband and was kind of feeling like she was in this limbo state and kind of stuck. I really connected when she kept talking about how the cat really helped bring her back to life,” said Donor Engagement Manager Abby Norris.

Carol also received a pair of sketchers shoes and $1,000 to shop at Petco.