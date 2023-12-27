NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) received $9.2 million in additional funding from the Low-Income Home Energy Program (LIHEAP), the program assists low-income households with their home energy bills.

Households that received utility assistance from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, will be paid an additional $200. LIHEAP customers will not need to fill out an application for this benefit. “Recognizing the challenges posed by rising utility costs, HSD is proactively seeking ways to support low-income New Mexicans,” said Kathy Slater-Huff, deputy secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “We secured this additional help to ease the stress and financial strain of increased utility expenses — we are committed to providing this essential support for the well-being and stability of our communities.”

Find out if you qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), by clicking here.