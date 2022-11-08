NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Election Day has arrived. While thousands head out to the polls Tuesday, others have decided to mail in their ballot. In New Mexico, there is a way to check if your mail-in ballot is all good to go.

If you filled out a mail-in ballot, it’s a very easy process to check your ballot status online, or you can call your local elections office.

According to an advocacy group, more than 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots cast across the state of Florida had been flagged, mainly for mismatched or missing signatures.

In order to make sure there are no issues with yours, you can check your individual ballot. Absentee ballots that haven’t been mailed in can be dropped off at any poll site.