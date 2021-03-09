New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for March

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue for another month. That means people will get the maximum amount their household size allows through March. SNAP recipients do not need to take additional action to get the extra money, it will be automatic.

“These benefits are critical to New Mexico’s ongoing COVID-19 response,” said Karmela Martinez in a news release, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “Many New Mexicans continue to rely on these emergency SNAP benefits to keep their families fed.”

According to a news release, SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of March 1 through March 13, will receive a supplement on March 13. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of March 14 through March 20, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

The department also says since March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefit for their household size have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month to reduce food insecurity during the pandemic.

The department says those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online at yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP Oct. 1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2021