New Mexico households receive extension of SNAP benefits for August

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Food stamp recipients will have another month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Households already getting benefits will receive the maximum amount allowed of their household size this month. Recipients don’t need to do anything to secure the additional benefits.

“HSD is committed to helping New Mexicans who are struggling during this time of economic instability,” said Angela Medrano in a news release, HSD Deputy Secretary. “These additional SNAP benefits will continue to provide food to many New Mexico families in need.”

The New Mexico Human Services Department says SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Aug. 1-7, will receive a supplement on Aug. 7 those with a regular issuance date of Aug. 8-20, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

The department says those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online at yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465 and newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.