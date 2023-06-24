NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Saturday marks one year since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has set up a new hotline for women who need access to clinics.

According to a spokesperson with the governor’s office, the hotline is staffed by registered nurses under the Department of Health.

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office released this statement:

The decision by the United States Supreme Court to overturn a long-standing precedent that protected the rights and the health of women is still deeply disturbing to me. We are seeing the devastating impacts of this decision play out in communities around the country, including in New Mexico where many women are forced to travel to receive care. That said, during the last 12 months Americans have stood up in so many ways to continue to fight for what’s right. I am proud to lead a state that believes in protecting the health of women and supporting the wellbeing of families. My administration will continue to move forward with initiatives that do both, from providing robust maternal health care services and free child care to making sure that every person has access to lifesaving medical care. My message to women is clear: we’ve got your back. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

The hotline is also for housing and transportation needs.

