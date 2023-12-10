DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A horse rescue in southern New Mexico is now offering a new option for visitors – a special carriage that is wheelchair accessible for those with disabilities.

Equine Safe Haven, a nonprofit at SaddleHawk Ranch in Deming, was founded in 2022. They use horses that they save just days from slaughter and offer classes on horsemanship along with carriage driving. Now, they’re able to offer the opportunity easier to those who have disabilities.

“It was heartbreaking. If you can’t give everybody that comes visit a ride. Now, they can walk up into the carriage with the walker or have somebody help them along,” said Equine Safe Haven Founder Katrina Lomax.

In October, someone donated funding so the haven could purchase a wheelchair-accessible carriage for their driving program.

“It’s a ramp in the back, and then they can wheel their wheelchair, or somebody can push them up into the wheelchair carriage, and they can either drive or sit next to us,” said Lomax.

The haven said there’s one young woman who helped prompt all of this.

“I like to ride the buggy a lot and focus on driving more and more,” said Alyssa Lucero, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and has learned to drive a horse and buggy through the program.

The new carriage makes it easier to wheel her onto it.

“It kind of gives her the feeling of being able to be on a horse, and she really can no longer be on the horse,” said Christina Morgan, Lucero’s guardian.

The founders of the program mentioned they love giving those who feel they can’t ride horses anymore another chance to be around them.

“When you see somebody that thinks they can’t do anything anymore, or they can’t get outside, or they can’t touch a horse, or they can’t do anything with horses; when you see them actually experience it and drive, it’s life-changing,” said Lomax.

The haven said they currently have 10 participants in the carriage driving program with two who are in wheelchairs. They hope to grow and give the opportunity to more with disabilities.