TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Weather experts are predicting a high chance of a strong El Niño through this winter. That could mean good snow in New Mexico.

El Niño is a cycle of warming in the eastern Pacific, near South America. The warming can drive precipitation and snowfall in the southern portion of the U.S., including in the Southwest.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that from October through December, parts of New Mexico will see normal precipitation, and the rest of New Mexico is leaning towards above-average precipitation. That could mean a snowy early ski season this year.

“A strong El Niño is on the horizon, and history tells us that it often brings heavy snowfall to Angel Fire. This means this winter promises to be one for the books, with powder days you won’t want to miss,” Greg Ralph, the director of marketing at Angel Fire Resort near Taos, said in a press release.

Angel Fire will open for its winter season on December 15, 2023. Sipapu is planning on opening on November 17. Ski Apache is hoping to open on Thanksgiving for a party on the mountain, and Pajarito is planning on opening on December 22.