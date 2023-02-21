NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is holding three delinquent property tax auctions in Bernalillo, Valencia and Guadalupe counties. Registration for the auctions is available one hour before the event starts, all bidders must be registered.

Action dates and locations:

Guadalupe County: 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 130 South 4 th Street, Santa Rosa

Street, Santa Rosa Valencia County: 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 444 Luna Ave. SE, Los Lunas

Bernalillo County: 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 415 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque

For more information on the auctions visit the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department website.