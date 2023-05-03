NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is holding three delinquent property tax auctions in McKinley, Torrance and Mora counties. Registration for the auctions is available one hour before the event starts, all bidders must be registered.

Auction dates and locations:

McKinley County: 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at McKinley County Courthouse, 207 West Hill Ave, Gallup.

Torrance County: 10 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Torrance County Administration Building, 205 S. 9th Street, Estancia.

Mora County: 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1 Courthouse Drive, Mora.

For more information on the auctions visit the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department website.