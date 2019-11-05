New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies following crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of New Mexico artist Wake Self are offering their condolences on social media after reports that the hip-hop artist died Tuesday.

Numerous posts began appearing on the rapper’s Facebook page early in the day, confirming the death of 28-year-old Andrew Martinez, better known as Wake Self. The Taos News reports that Martinez was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe where he died of his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the crash occurred at Camino Alire and West Alameda Street just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. According to the New Mexican, 24-year-old Diego Alejandro Pichardo struck a Ford sedan, which trapped the occupants inside and caused serious injuries.

A witness told police he saw Pichardo in a black Chevy truck, speeding on the wrong side of the road on West Alameda. Pichado was also transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for injuries and has not been booked into custody at this time.

Martinez was scheduled to release his third album “Ready To Live” at Meow Wolf on Thursday. The art collective posted on the event page that the show has since been canceled and that Andrew was, “a monumental force of positivity in the hip-hop scene and one of Meow Wolf’s most frequent performers”.

Several politicians, including Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Rep, Deb Haaland offered their condolences toward the family and friends of the artist.