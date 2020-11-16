New Mexico Highlands University approves industrial hemp certificate program

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University students may soon get certification in the hemp industry. The Board of Regents has approved a new Emerging Business Markets Entrepreneurship program with its first concentration on focusing on hemp. It comes after the state legalized industrial hemp in 2019. The program must still go through an accreditation process and get approval from the Higher Learning Commission.

