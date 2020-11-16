New Mexico Highlands University approves industrial hemp certificate program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Working New Mexico families are facing challenges when it comes to child care. Officials say the current child care system needs improvement in three areas: access, affordability, and quality. Two-thirds of kids five and under do not have access to child care and on average childcare costs $9,000 per year. These obstacles then carry over to the workforce.

"Part of the survey was finding out how many times they have either been late to work or actually lost their job. In some cases, these parents have to reduce their hours and the turnover that results in some of this has a big impact on businesses," said Pat Dee of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Annually, the lack of reliable child care costs New Mexico parents, businesses, and taxpayers $570 million.