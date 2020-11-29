New Mexico Highlands to offer hemp entrepreneurship program

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico Highlands University may soon get the chance to learn about industrial hemp. Regents approved a new program that will offer students a certificate in industrial hemp entrepreneurship.

The approval came earlier this month but school officials say the program still needs to go through state and accreditor reviews. The Higher Learning Commission has to also sign off on it. If approved, the program will offer two different tracks, one focused on the business of industrial hemp and the other in the science of plant production.

