LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Highlands University is working to reschedule its commencement ceremony. The original ceremony was scheduled for May, but was postponed after the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire moved toward Las Vegas.

NMHU is now making a survey available asking for input on a new date for the ceremony in July. The university will decide if there will be a combined ceremony or two separate ones for undergraduate and graduate students. NMHU says students who graduated this year, or have graduated in previous years that did not have the opportunity to attend an in-person ceremony are invited to respond.

The university says due to rising COVID cases, it is still limited to 50% capacity for campus events. NMHU is asking that all survey responses are submitted no later than June 24. The survey can be found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F58JG6M