New Mexico Higher Education Dept. outlines 2022 budget priorities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced Monday its budget priorities that include student financial aid programs, institutional funding, and adult education for the state’s public colleges, universities, and special schools for the 2022 fiscal year.

“Investment in higher education is key to New Mexico’s economic recovery and meeting emerging workforce needs in our state,” said Acting Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez in a news release from the New Mexico Higher Education Department. “A top priority for the New Mexico Higher Education Department is sustaining financial aid programs at current levels to ensure that students have access to higher education opportunities to reskill and enter the workforce in a post-COVID environment.”

According to the same news release, NMHED is requesting $803.2 million for the state’s public higher education institutions and special schools, $24.5 million for state financial aid programs, $7 million for adult education, and $3.9 million for agency operations and general costs. State agencies including NMHED have reduced their budget recommendations by 5% from the prior year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the same news release, the majority of jobs, now demand education beyond high school, and according to 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly median salary for individuals with a bachelor’s degree was $1,248, compared to $746 for high school graduates. According to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, career technical jobs in wind and solar energies, and careers in the medical field, math, and computer science are growing the fastest.

According to the same news release, the NMHED budget includes 26 state-funded financial aid programs available to New Mexico students, including the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, Student Incentive Grants, teacher education scholarships, and loan-for-service and repayment programs for graduates in specific high-demand public service jobs. The Opportunity Scholarship helps to ensure that New Mexico students can once again afford to seek higher education, filling the gap left by the Lottery Scholarship and other state aid to cover 100% of tuition and fees.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department also oversees operational budgets for all public and tribal universities, colleges, and special schools. Institutional budget recommendations are calculated in part by a formula that considers metrics including student degree completion, enrollment, and credit hours completed. Over 30,000 New Mexicans received a degree or certificate from the state’s public colleges and universities in the past year according to the same news release.

The department also evaluates and recommends capital outlay projects for facility repairs and improvements at public higher education institutions, and recommends funding for select research and public service projects submitted by institutions. New Mexico voters recently approved funding for the upcoming year’s projects, and those projects will go before the Legislature for approval according to the same news release.

