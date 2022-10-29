TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – Students have been awarded a grant to invent a new communication method. Tucumcari High School students were given thousands to help farm worksites become safer.

The $7,500 grant from Lemelson MIT Inventeam will be used to create a communications system that will allow workers to quickly communicate potential dangers to other workers on farms.

Tucumcari students will build a working prototype before taking a final prototype to a conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in June.