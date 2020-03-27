New Mexico high school wrestler hailed a hero

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school wrestler is being hailed a hero after he pinned a suspect to the ground until police arrived.

According to Las Cruces Police, the suspect Daniel Beltran was causing a scene at Chucky’s Gas Station on Thorpe and I-25. He is accused of trying to kidnap a woman’s three kids then punching that woman in the face and attacking other people who tried to intervene.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources